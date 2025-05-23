Hannah Gutierrez-Reed released from prison

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie armorer who was responsible for the weapons on the set of "Rust," is out of prison Friday.

The Department of Corrections confirms she was granted parole on May 23 and is now on dual supervision in Arizona.

Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months for involuntary manslaughter after a gun went off on set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.