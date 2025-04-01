Judge blocks release of photos and videos showing Hackman and wife’s bodies

The sudden deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy got national attention. On Monday, they were at the center of a legal battle.

SANTA FE, N.M. – The sudden deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy got national attention.

On Monday, they were at the center of a legal battle. The big question was should additional photographs and video related to the investigation of their deaths be released to the public?

A judge issued a ruling Monday that was only a partial win for the Hackman’s family and estate.

Judge Matthew Wilson heard arguments Monday on whether or not additional photos, videos, and documents should be released related to the investigation into the deaths of Actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa-Hackman.

The couple’s bodies were found inside their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26. According to the investigation, Betsy is believed to have died on Feb. 11 after contracting hantavirus.

Hackman is believed to have died about a week later from heart disease with complications from Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators say it’s possible the famed actor did not know his wife was dead.

Lapel camera video from outside the Hackman home, along with some records such as a search warrant, have already been released.

On Monday, lawyers for the Hackman estate, and lawyers representing his three children, sought to have additional records in the case sealed.

“They would not want to have their privacy invaded by having their tragic deaths exploited by the press,” said Kurt Sommer, a Hackman estate attorney.

Sommer argued the release would violate the couple’s right to privacy. They called witnesses to bolster their case, among them Hackman’s publicist.

“They liked their privacy, and they liked their private life in Santa Fe,” said Susan Medore, a publicist.

Attorney’s opposing the request said the law compels the county to release those records when requested.

Judge Matthew Wilson gave the Hackman estate a partial victory.

“I’m enjoining the county from disclosing any visual depiction of the bodies,” said Wilson.

He ordered no video or photographs depicting the bodies of Hackman’s may be released. But records in which the bodies are blurred or redacted can be released.