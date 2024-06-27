New police video shows response after homeless man was dragged by Jeep

On Dec. 18, 2023, Santa Fe police were called to a Speedway gas station on Agua Fria. Two employees were accused of using a Jeep to drag a homeless man across the parking lot.

In a body camera video, we see officers interview Jonathan Gomez. He and Adrian Montoya are charged in the case.

After being read his Miranda rights, Gomez agreed to talk to officers and tell them what happened.

“So we just, I just got so much allegations that there’s a dude sleeping out here,” said Gomez.

He told officers a homeless man was sleeping outside the store. Gomez says after unsuccessful attempts to wake the man and call police, he called his manager, Adrian Gomez.

He says they were unable to get the man to leave.

“He just pulled out a chain. I just walked the hell out,” said Gomez.

Gomez claims Montoya chained the man’s legs to his Jeep.

“We just tried to get him, move him to the car wash, and that’s when he just started going in reverse slowly and not even stepping on him. Just started going slowly,” Gomez said.

He says Montoya dragged the man a few feet with his Jeep. Gomez admits he recorded it, but he says he deleted the video.

Gomez allowed officers to search his phone, and sure enough, they can’t find the video. But then, officers found the video on Gomez’s Instagram story. But why did he take video of it?

“Because of course, I was being naive. I was being stupid. I do admit that,” said Gomez.

As for Montoya, he says he was Mirandized, and he didn’t want to talk.

The victim reportedly suffered road rash and was taken to the hospital. Both men were arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated battery.

When KOB 4 reviewed court records Wednesday, we found prosecutors dismissed both cases without prejudice, meaning they could file again.

This is a common practice to give prosecutors more time to gather additional evidence.

We reached out to the Santa Fe County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday. A spokesman told us they do plan to re-file the cases.