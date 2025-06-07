Questions remain nearly 2 months after Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s death

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. – Nearly two months after the death of Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield, New Mexico State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his final hours, as questions persist from those who knew him best.

A newly obtained investigative report from New Mexico State Police outlines the events leading up to Merrifield’s death on Easter Sunday. A toxicology report confirmed the sheriff died from a combination of fentanyl and alcohol.

According to police, Merrifield was found unresponsive in his patrol unit outside his home. The 911 call came from a friend, identified as Randy, told dispatchers, “He is in his unit and he is unresponsive. I think he is dead.”

Randy told police he received a call around 3 a.m. that morning from a woman named Cinthia, who was with Merrifield at the time. State police said Merrifield and Cinthia had met about a week earlier at the Ohkay Owingeh Casino.

Investigators said the two had been drinking and were involved in a minor crash in Merrifield’s patrol vehicle in the hours before his death. Photos recovered from Cinthia’s phone showed her inside the vehicle and Merrifield apparently asleep in the driver’s seat.

According to the report, Cinthia told police she drove the patrol unit back to Merrifield’s house — reportedly sitting on his lap — and left him in the vehicle. Randy told police he drove Cinthia home. She said she did not call 911 after the crash because she was afraid the sheriff could get in trouble for drinking and driving.

In an interview with investigators, Cinthia denied using drugs that night but said she did not know whether Merrifield had.

The toxicology report later confirmed the presence of fentanyl and alcohol in Merrifield’s system. Investigators did not find any drugs at the scene.

After Merrifield’s death, his ex-girlfriend, her daughter and another close friend contacted police, raising concerns. According to the report, the ex-girlfriend said she had never known Merrifield to use drugs, and that one of his weaknesses “was other women.” She also claimed Merrifield and Randy had not been close for years.

A separate friend told investigators Merrifield “never did drugs.”

Police reviewed phone records and found 17 calls between Cinthia and Randy in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday, just before Merrifield was found dead.

No one has been charged in connection with Merrifield’s death. The investigation remains open.