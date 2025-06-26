Ruidoso Downs Race Track & Casino ready for monsoon season

For the Ruidoso Downs Track and Casino, the general manager says this week was their first test to make sure their efforts over the past year haven't been wasted.

RUIDOSO, N.M. – The Village of Ruidoso is a little less on edge after what was forecasted as a severe storm shifted and provided much needed rain, but no flooding.

For the Ruidoso Downs Track and Casino, the general manager says this week was their first test to make sure their efforts over the past year haven’t been wasted.

“Actually, we held up perfect to tell you the truth,” said Rick Baugh, general manager of the Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino.

The Ruidoso Downs Race Track is looking good after rainfall near the Salt Fire burn scar hit them, but didn’t flood them out.

“You can be very minimal weather forecast for any precipitation, and then all of a sudden, here it comes,” said Baugh.

This week’s forecast had Baugh worried.

“I just felt gut shot to tell you the truth. Just to go through that again, and to put everybody, this community did not need this,” Baugh said.

In 2024, the track was hit with devastating floods after rainfall ran through the South Fork and Salt Fire burn scars. On top of that, right through the middle of the track is Rio Ruidoso.

“The river had silted in well over eight feet, and they removed all of the silt out of the river. And then all of the construction that took place to put the racetrack back and so forth. It got that river flowing and cleaning itself the way that it should,” said Baugh.

State and federal government came in, and not only put new culverts but also widened and deepened the area, which is now about 8 acres.

This storm system also came at a pivotal time for the downs, right before one of the Triple Crown series races.

“It’s our Rainbow Futurity Trials. We’ll be running almost 400, little over 400 head of horses between Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Baugh said.

It’s also known as one of the Downs’ biggest weekends.

“We are the Kentucky Derby of the Quarter Horse industry. So the Rainbow is the second leg of our Triple Crown series, which leads up to the All American Futurity, which is a $3 million purse,” said Baugh.

From here, Baugh says they’ll just take things day by day and hope the ravine holds strong as we get through monsoon season.