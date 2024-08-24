Santa Fe man arrested, charged after shooting man with pepper gun

A Santa Fe man is facing charges Friday after admitting to shooting another man with a pepper ball gun.

SANTA FE, N.M. – A Santa Fe man is facing charges Friday after admitting to shooting another man with a pepper ball gun.

Santa Fe police responded to the area of north Guadalupe and Johnson Street. That’s a few blocks west of the plaza.

Officers found a man with cuts on his face. First responders took him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they later discovered the victim was shot with an airsoft-type gun.

Police arrested Steven Lemon after he reportedly admitted to shooting at the victim with a pepper ball gun. He is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

According to court documents, Lemon is accused of routinely shooting homeless people going through his garbage with pepper balls.

PepperBall is a gun company which bills itself as being a non-deadly option, and it is not technically considered a firearm by the feds.

PepperBall says it doesn’t require a background check or waiting period, and shoots balls with pepper irritant powder.

KOB 4 reached out to prosecutors on why they’re using charges related to a deadly weapon. We are waiting to hear back.