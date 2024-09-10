Santa Fe police chief sounds alarm on repeat offenders

One of our state's longest running traditions fell victim to one of our state's most pressing issues, crime.

SANTA FE, N.M. – One of our state’s longest running traditions fell victim to one of our state’s most pressing issues, crime.

The annual Fiestas de Santa Fe was forced to end early Sunday after investigators say a 21 year old in a stolen car plowed through parade barriers while fleeing police.

Now, the city’s police chief is sounding the alarm on an issue we’ve been reporting on for years.

Santa Fe police leaders say the 21-year-old suspect behind this chaotic takedown has a history of stealing cars. Yet, he was still out on the streets.

According to New Mexico State Police, Justin Jimenez stole a Jeep early Sunday morning.

The owner helped police track it down to a McDonald’s with a mobile tracking device. But when they tried stopping Jimenez, he reportedly took off.

He led police, and Santa Fe county deputies, on a chaotic pursuit near the Santa Fe Plaza where hundreds of New Mexicans were ready to celebrate the final day of the fiestas.

Investigators say officers and at least one deputy fired shots at Jimenez at least four times during the chase, before eventually arresting him on the east side of town.

Santa Fe Police Chief Paul Joye says it’s even more concerning, knowing Jimenez was charged for an attempted carjacking just two months ago. He pleaded guilty to those charges but received no time behind bars.

“We really need to have a serious conversation with our state leadership and state representatives, and our court representatives to figure out ways to if this person has shown a history to not comply with terms of release, has shown not to not show up to court, and then not to address the consequences of their action of stealing motor vehicles or committing other violent crimes, they need to stay behind bars,” said Joye.

Joye says repeat offenders are behind some of the most alarming violent crimes in Santa Fe, including the recent murder of an 83-year-old man in a Best Buy parking lot, and the shooting of a Sonic worker in late August.

The chief says there’s only so much his officers can do.

“Law enforcement and our officers are the most visible part of the overall criminal justice system, but we’re not the part that’s broken, and we’re not the part that needs fixing, and we’re not the ones responsible for these people getting back out in the street again,” said Joye.

Jimenez is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

According to numbers posted by Santa Fe police, the total amount of crime incidents between January and June is actually down 5% from the same time last year.