State auditor: $2.7M missing in Mora County, $40M now in jeopardy

MORA COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Auditor Joseph Maestas has launched a special audit into Mora County after his office received multiple whistleblower complaints and a tip from the county’s independent accounting firm alleging that $2.7 million in public funds are unaccounted for.

“We need to get to the bottom of it,” Maestas said. “That is what the people of Mora County deserve.”

The audit comes as Mora County is sitting on more than $40 million in disaster recovery funds allocated to repair vital infrastructure like roads and culverts. The missing money is not part of the $40 million fire recovery loans, but the situation has prompted Maestas to question the county’s overall financial oversight.

“When you are dealing with disaster relief funds for recovery, there is no room for misappropriation or inappropriate conduct by elected officials or anyone else,” he said.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in 2022 was the largest in the state’s history, destroying homes, displacing residents, and damaging infrastructure. Maestas says there is no room for mismanagement.

“I was compelled to act,” Maestas said. “We have some very specific ideas based on the anonymous allegations my office has received.”

At the request of the state auditor, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office will also open an investigation into the matter.

“His investigation will be criminal in nature,” Maestas noted.

Maestas emphasized that the ultimate goal is to stabilize the county’s financial practices and ensure that no additional funds are lost.

“This is an opportunity for entities like Mora County to take advantage of this and not jeopardize this badly needed funding,” he said.

In response, Mora County Commission Chair George Trujillo told KOB 4 that the county disputes whether the $2.7 million is truly missing. He said the discrepancy may be the result of a mistake by the county’s independent accounting firm. Trujillo added that the county manager and attorney will soon issue a formal press release addressing the issue.