Strong to severe storms expected to impact New Mexico metro Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re entering a few active days across the state, with a risk of strong to severe storms in the forecast.

On Wednesday, the greatest concern stretches across northern, central, and eastern New Mexico — including the Albuquerque metro — especially from late afternoon into early evening. Be ready for heavy rain, hail, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

The storm chances shift eastward Thursday and Friday, with the focus on the eastern plains both afternoons and evenings. By Saturday, the risk for stronger storms will mainly be confined to the far northeast corner of the state.

