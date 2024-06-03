Santa Fe police: 1 killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash

Police say they don't believe the driver was at fault but they're still investigating the crash.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after they say he was reportedly hit by a car early Saturday.

Santa Fe police officers responded early Saturday to the crash, near Airport Road and Zepol Road. They say they received a report of a vehicle hitting a man near Chamisa Center.

Officers and first responders found a man in the median when they arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man made an error, causing the crash. They’re still investigating the crash and haven’t identified the man.