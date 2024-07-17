Santa Fe police arrest 5 for suspected armed robbery

Police say this happened Sunday when they received a call from someone who said five people in a vehicle robbed them and then drove off.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police have identified the five people they arrested for an alleged armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

Santa Fe police officers say around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a report of a robbery. The victim reportedly told police that five people robbed him at gunpoint and then took off in a vehicle.

Officers used a drone to track the vehicle down to the 6600 block of Entrada de Milagro. When they found it, there were people inside of the vehicle.

Officers arrived there and conducted a “high risk stop” to apprehend them. They identified the driver of the vehicle as Bernie Nazario Trujillo, who reportedly ran away from the vehicle. Police were able to apprehend Trujillo after a brief chase and K9 assistance.

Trujillo faces charges of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon.

The other four suspects were taken into a custody reportedly without further incident. They were identified and charged as follows:

Patrick Adam Gutierrez: Armed robbery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Paulino Molina: Armed Robbery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, concealing identity and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jesus Campos Duran: Armed robbery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, concealing identity and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm by a felon.

Destiny Miranda Jaramillo: Conspiracy to commit armed robbery, three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Police say they also served 15 active arrest warrants with these arrests.