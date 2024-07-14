Santa Fe police: Firefighters find 1 dead while responding to house fire

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police say that firefighters found one person dead while responding to a call about a fire at a home in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe police officers responded Saturday around 4:20 p.m. about a house fire in the 3000 block of Calle Tangara. They talked with firefighters who advised that they found one person inside of the home who was pronounced dead there.

Police did not share any details on who that person was, pending family notification. Officials called the State Fire Marshal to investigate the incident, which is under active investigation.