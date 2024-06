SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in tracking down a rape suspect.

Police are searching for Julio Fernandez Olivas. He was last seen in a stolen 2015 Kia Forte. He’s wanted for rape, assault, burglary, and kidnapping.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

If you see him, do not approach him, and call police.