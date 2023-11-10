Santa Fe police seek triple stabbing suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing three people Friday morning at a park in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe police responded around 4:25 a.m. Friday to De Vargas Park regarding multiple people injured in a stabbing.

Officers arrived and found three victims who were stabbed at the skate park. Paramedics took them to the hospital.

One of the victims is in stable condition. Two people are in critical condition, with one of them now at UNMH for further care and the other having undergone emergency surgery.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing and are following up on leads to identify the suspect, who police do not have in custody.

If you have any evidence, you can submit it here. You can also call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 if you have any information.