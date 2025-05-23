Santa Fe singer to release new album next week

Santa Fe singer-songwriter Susan Anders is releasing a new album next week. Her music is Americana combining folk, pop and rock.

She’s known for smart lyrics and moving vocals. On Thursday, she’ll have an album release concert at Paradiso in Santa at 7 p.m.

