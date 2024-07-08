Santa Fe teen hospitalized following drive-thru shooting

A 15-year-old is recovering in an Albuquerque hospital tonight after police say he was shot in a drive-thru by another teen.

SANTA FE, N.M. — It was one hospital after another for a 15-year-old Santa Fe teen Sunday, after police say he was shot in a McDonald’s drive-thru. Authorities say the alleged shooter was sitting in the backseat.

“The victim was struck because of the firearm that was being mishandled, struck the victim, and at that point, Daniel, he jumped into the driver’s seat, drove the victim to Presbyterian Hospital,” said Benjamin Valdez, Santa Fe Police deputy chief.

Police arrested 16-year-old Daniel Vargas hours later.

Valdez says any shooting is scary, but the fact that it involves teens makes it so much worse.

“It’s pretty heartbreaking, and we’re very fortunate that the condition has improved for the 15-year-old victim,” Valdez said. “He’s now in stable condition, so that is promising, but again, it’s kind of a senseless act that should never have happened.”

Santa Fe police said the shooting happened in the McDonald’s drive-thru on Carrillos and Richards at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. That’s when the gun accidentally fired, striking the 15-year-old in the torso.

Police say Vargas and three other teens brought the victim to Presbyterian Hospital, but authorities say he was transported to Christus Saint Vincent and then UNMH in Albuquerque due to his injuries.

Valdez says this incident is evidence that teen gun violence is a statewide issue.

“If you’re underage, shouldn’t have it in the first place, you know, and for our parents and our community, you know, be involved with your children,” Valdez said. “Know what they’re doing, know where they’re at. Are they in bed? Are they not?”

Vargas is the only teen suspect facing charges right now, including negligent use of a firearm. Santa Fe police are still investigating where he got the gun from.

Vargas is currently being held at the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center.