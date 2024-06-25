Save the Children hands out summer learning kits in San Juan County

Save the Children helps focus on improving early childhood education health and protection.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – During summer, children already lose their school routine, and it can be tough when they return to get back in it, especially in San Juan County.

“They face a lot of different challenges such as economic barriers, they have limited resources, and San Juan County is one of those cases where kids are sometimes isolated,” said Yaha Aguilera, a state director for Save the Children.

Each kit from Save the Children comes with a summer learning book along with all the tools needed to get the assignment done.

“Counter blocks, play dough, foam shapes. They’ll get a Save the Children’s backpack with school supplies in them,” said Jaysha Benally, a lead associate with Save the Children.

They also have some tips to help children build on and not lose what they have gained through pre-K. Including at least 20 minutes of reading a day and finding ways to bring that book to life with children.

“You could do a puppet, you could ask them if you know what does the main character looks like, or what’s their favorite color,” said Aguilera.

The kit helps parents use at-home activities like cooking to build math understanding.

“Get the measurements, tools out like you know, how many spoons do you think this is gonna be. How many eggs do I need to make pancakes,” said Aguilera.

Little ways to make learning stick over the summer.