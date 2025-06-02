Scattered showers expected Monday across New Mexico
Scattered showers and storms will wrap around New Mexico as Monday goes along. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first week of June will start off with scattered rain showers in New Mexico, cooling conditions and giving us a preview of monsoon.
Meteorologist Alan Shoemaker shares all the details in his full forecast in the video above.
