Search continues for shooting suspect in Hobbs

The search continues for a suspect in a shooting with police in Hobbs.

HOBBS, N.M. – The search continues for a suspect in a shooting with police in Hobbs.

Detectives say Hobbs officers tried to pull over Justin Williams, but he took off. They found him parked at a home, but then Williams allegedly took off again, hitting an officer’s vehicle.

That’s when police say at least one officer fired their gun. No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for Williams Tuesday night. If you have any information, police want you to call 911.