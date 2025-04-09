Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. set to speak to tribal leaders in New Mexico

Human Health and Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to speak to tribal leaders in our state Wednesday morning.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Human Health and Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to speak to tribal leaders in our state Wednesday morning. Kennedy has press availability in Arizona and Utah, but not in New Mexico.

According to a press release by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, some of the discussions will focus on food sovereignty initiatives, wellness programs, and advancing patient care.

Although that location is still unclear, his stop at a charter school in our state seems likely to be in Gallup.

The principal of Hózhó Academy sent a message to families and staff on Monday announcing a special guest will be attending their school Wednesday, April 9, who is in the “national spotlight” to see their physical education and food programs.

A news release for Kennedy’s also mentioned a stop at a charter school and had similar details, saying “He will visit a charter school that integrates healthy eating and physical fitness into its daily student life.”

Kennedy is calling this the MAHA tour what “Makes America Healthy Again.”

KOB 4 reached out to the Navajo Nation President’s Office to speak with us ahead of the visit once it is over to speak on the topics discussed. We’ll keep you updated if we hear back.