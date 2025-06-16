Semi-truck crash closes all lanes of SB I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All lanes of southbound I-25 at Central have been closed as police investigate a crash.

Albuquerque police say officers responded before 2 p.m. Monday to reports of a fuel truck blocking all lanes of traffic and partially hanging off a bridge. The fuel truck was empty.

According to APD, no injuries were reported. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route and to avoid the area.

