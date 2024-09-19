Semi-truck crashes into bridge in Grants

Cleanup is underway and roads are closed in Grants after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge Wednesday night.

GRANTS, N.M. — A semi-truck crashed into a bridge Wednesday night in Grants, forcing authorities to close a city street as crews clean up the wreckage.

According to Grants Fire and Rescue, authorities will have Fifth Street closed from Santa Fe Avenue to San Jose Drive until crews clear the damage from the road. Inspectors will also need to look at the bridge before trains can run on it again.

No one sustained injuries in the crash. Police are still investigating how it happened.