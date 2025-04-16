Sen. Ben Ray Luján hosts discussion about tariff impacts on local businesses

The Trump administration's constant back and forth over tariffs has New Mexico's business community on edge tonight.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Trump administration’s constant back and forth over tariffs has New Mexico’s business community on edge.

There’s rising costs, supply chain issues and a general uncertainty to deal with these days. Business leaders told U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján they’re concerned about what comes next.

“At some point the United States will be past this, the question is when,” said Luján.

Luján spent his Tuesday morning learning exactly what President Trump’s tariffs are doing to New Mexicans. He came prepared with his own horror story from a local business.

“From the time that she ordered it and paid for it to the time they hit the shores, it was like $10,000 more, and that she couldn’t take the order unless she put down the cash. They wouldn’t take anything else,” Luján said.

Industry leaders are concerned the trade war will significantly dampen economic growth at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry, but it’s small businesses on the front lines right now.

PC Place in northeast Albuquerque is just one local business that’s trying to stay ahead of all these tariffs, but not for the reason you might think.

“The big companies have learned how to use this in marketing,” said Stephan Armijo, president of The PC Place II.

Armijo says those big companies like HP and Amazon are raising their prices well above what’s needed to cover the cost of the new tariffs.

“The prices are going way more than the 10% or 30% hike,” Armijo said. “Right now, people have warehouses full of computers and printers, and there’s no excuse to use the tariff right now, they’re raising the prices ridiculously high.”

That means Armijo has to raise his prices.

“The bottom line is, the consumer is the one that’s going to pay the tariffs,” Armijo said.

Luján says new data is not looking great for New Mexico families.

“Suggesting that a national imposition of tariffs could cost an average household across America about $51,000 during its lifetime as well. I mean, that’s $51,000 that people don’t have,” said Luján.