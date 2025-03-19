Senate Finance Committee approves state budget

Lawmakers have until Saturday at noon to get bills across the finish line, and that includes a new state budget proposal.

SANTA FE, N.M. – Lawmakers have until Saturday at noon to get bills across the finish line, and that includes a new state budget proposal.

No matter what bills get across the finish line, state lawmakers must agree on how to spend the state’s $13 billion in revenue, and get that plan up to the governor’s desk.

House lawmakers unveiled the $10.8 billion spending plan right as the session got started, and sent it over to the Senate by the end of February.

The Senate Finance Committee met Tuesday afternoon to give the final stamp of approval.

Chairman George Muñoz says it’s looking pretty good right now, but revealed the Senate had to fix nearly $3 billion worth of issues, including extra funding for road projects and the Early Childhood Education and Care Department. They did all that while reserving roughly 30% of state money in reserves.

“It’s as good as it can get. I don’t see anybody beating down my door that they need something else. We’ve tried to make everybody whole. We’ve tried to do the right things for New Mexicans,” said state Sen. George Muñoz.

This year’s budget proposal includes another pay raise for teachers along with other education funding boosts.

There’s also significant investments in housing solutions and behavioral health resource expansion, and another round of multi-million-dollar investments in state trust funds. It’s something Muñoz says is putting New Mexico bank account in a good spot.

“We have set New Mexico up not to ride the oil and gas roller coaster anymore. In/by 2030, our investment returns will exceed what we were generating out of revenue out of oil and gas,” said Muñoz.

The Senate Finance Committee approved the budget proposal on a 9-2 vote. Lawmakers are expected to move quickly on this, sending this back over to the House to hopefully have a little time left for any last minute debates.

The governor has line-item veto power over the budget, so she can take out anything she doesn’t like, but she can’t add anything in.