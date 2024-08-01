Service dog goes missing after water main break in NE Albuquerque

Rose Romero is blind and has had "Ivy" by her side for more than 10 years. Ivy is her service dog, and is nowhere to be found since that water main break.

Now, she’s trying to find her while still facing the fact she doesn’t have a home right now.

Romero and her daughter were making lunch Sunday afternoon when suddenly:

“She turned around, and she saw the mud going up in the sky right over our fence. And I said, ‘Oh my God,’ and it was high going up. I said, ‘Let’s go outside and call 911.’ So we went to the front, and I called 911,” said Romero.

A water main break at Montgomery and Morris in northeast Albuquerque had water flooding her backyard and home.

“We kept watching it, and it got higher and higher. As it was getting higher, we started hearing the windows it started going into the yard,” Romero said.

At first, Romero thought Ivy was trapped in the house, but a fireman confirmed she was nowhere in sight.

“She’s got to be out there hiding and scared and traumatized. We need to figure out a way to get her back,” said Romero.

Three days later and Romero is still without her companion and service dog. Ivy is a 13-year-old black lab with white hair around her eyes and face.

“She makes a big difference in my life because if I don’t have her to keep me on my feet I will fall,” Romero said.

Despite everything, she says it’s her neighbors who are giving her hope, Ivy will find her way home. Community members have been making flyers and hanging them up in the area.

“I just am blown, I am blown and humbled by the community that has come out to do this,” Romero said.

Neighbors are even taking shifts looking in nearby parks and arroyos for any sign of Ivy.

“If somebody has her, they need to bring her back because I need her to help me,” said Romero.

Ivy is chipped. Romero is offering a $500 reward for anyone who has any information or can bring Ivy back to her. If you see Ivy, call or text 970-560-5662 with any information.