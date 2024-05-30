Severe storms rip through southeast New Mexico

Wednesday was a wild night of weather for southeast New Mexico as a tornado even touched down near Clovis.

NEW MEXICO — Southeastern New Mexico had a wild night of weather as severe storms brought high winds, heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes Wednesday.

One of our viewers even sent in a photo of baseball-sized hail. That fell near Cannon Air Force Base, which is also where a tornado was reported. Another tornado was also reported just north of there.

We received photos and videos from viewers like you in places like Dora, Portales and Clovis. More details on the tornadoes and those photos and videos are in the video above.