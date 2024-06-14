Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of New Mexico

Eddie Garcia | KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the metro Friday evening. 

60 mph winds are expected in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and the Sunport until 6:45 p.m Friday.

