Severe weather forces power outages in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. – Folks continue to deal with the aftermath of a flood flash warning from Friday night in San Juan County.

They are having to clean up their damaged property, seeing tree trunks on the side of the road, and counting on the Farmington Utility Service to get their power back.

Crews have been hard at work since Friday, restoring power lines to the county.

“With their skill and dedication, they have been working through the night. So 80% of the outage customers have been restored, and we’re working on that last 20%” said Hank Adair, a Farmington Electric Utility director.

Folks around the county are lending a helping hand to put some of those at ease who got hit the worst. One of them is the Mesa Sand and Gravel Company.

“Oh, there was a flood everywhere that washed out everything, and they’re trying to help everybody out with their driveways and get everybody back on track,” said Chris Talamante with Mesa Sand and Gravel.

Going forward, he says teamwork is needed in the community to help neighbors come back from this.

Farmington utility expects to have the bulk of their customers restored with power by Saturday evening.