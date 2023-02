MORA COUNTY, N.M. — Crews are responding to a grass fire pushing southwest of Wagon Mound.

According to the Mora County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is estimated at 1,000 acres and is 0% contained at this time.

Authorities said high winds are playing a key factor.

