Shiprock student graduates top of the class with perfect attendance

Kailiah Peters hasn't missed a single day of school since her first day in elementary school. Now she'll be walking across that stage as valedictorian.

SHIPROCK, N.M. – Kailiah Peters is a senior at Shiprock High School, and she starts her day off just like anyone else would.

“Since kindergarten, like pre-K, my mom has got us to school, we have all been through it, and we haven’t broken the cycle,” said Peters.

Following in her five older siblings’ footsteps, Kailiah has not missed a single day of school since her first day in elementary school. Now she’ll be walking across that stage as valedictorian.

“I’ve been working my whole high school career for it. I always had a lot of pressure on me because I wanted to be as good as them, if not better, it’s always like a competitive thing with us,” said Peters.

To earn that honor, you have to get to school first, which was first priority for Kailiah’s mom.

“She’s had my support and my belief of how important education is and how important school is. But then she’s also had some very incredible counselors and teachers at the high school,” said Kelly Miller, Kailiah’s mom.

Which wasn’t always easy to do.

“We had arrangements with the school, so someone would be there at 7 so that she could get into the building so we could go to work,” said Miller.

“My struggles were finding a ride because both my parents worked, my mom works two jobs. It was kind of hard we had to ask neighbors for rides sometimes, but we always got there,” said Peters.

Kailiah said education is key, especially where she comes from.

“I feel like our expectations about our culture, and everything, is just very low. Like getting out and getting your education is so important, and coming back to the community is also so important, especially when you see people struggling every day,” said Kailiah.

After graduation, Kailiah plans to help those people who struggle every day, by getting a degree in public health.