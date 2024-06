The Santa Fe ranch of Hollywood actress Shirley MacLaine is officially off the market.

SANTA FE, N.M. – The Santa Fe ranch of Hollywood actress Shirley MacLaine is officially off the market.

It was for sale on and off for about a year, and someone recently bought it – the price is private.

The five-acre property was listed for just shy of $5 million.

The luxury ranch house was built in 1998 and has three bedrooms and six baths.