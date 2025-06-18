Shooting death suspect arrested 5 years later in Rhode Island

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Law enforcement in Rhode Island captured a man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old five years ago in Albuquerque.

Police in Rhode Island took Isaiah Hayes into custody, the Albuquerque Police Department stated Tuesday. APD sought Hayes as one of their “most-wanted fugitives.” He went on the run for more than four years after allegedly shooting and killing 15-year-old Angelique Anderson.

On May 2, 2020, APD officers responded to a report of a fight near Hawthorne Elementary School at Copper Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard in northeast Albuquerque. According to APD, Anderson arrived in a vehicle with Hayes and three other people to confront a group at the school park. Witnesses told police Hayes, who was 20 years old at the time, had a gun on him.

Following a fight with another man, Hayes allegedly began shooting at the other person’s vehicle as they tried leaving the scene. During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet struck Anderson, killing her.

Hayes faces charges of child abuse resulting in death, kidnapping and four counts of bribery or intimidation of a witness. According to APD, he is also a suspect in “a separate incident involving the alleged use of a firearm prior to the homicide.”