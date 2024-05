ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 76-year-old Joseph Lopez, also known as Jerry.

Lopez was last seen leaving his home on the 2600 block of Luna Nuestra NW. He has dementia and may not remember how to get back to his house.

If you see Lopez, contact APD’s Missing Persons Unit at 505-984-6000 or call the non-emergency number at 505-242-COPS.