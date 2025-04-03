Ski coach accused of molesting 9-year-old boy during team trip

A 9-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by his ski coach during an overnight trip at Taos Ski Valley.

Taos County deputies arrested Jared Hedges after the child called his mom moments after he says the assault happened. Now, authorities are asking anyone else to come forward.

“We are extremely concerned there are other victims out there,” said Jason Jordon, the 9-year-old boy’s attorney.

The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says Hedges sexually assaulted a 9-year-old boy on a team trip to Taos Ski Valley.

Hedges is a longtime coach for team Summit Colorado, a competitive youth ski club which is considered a feeder program to the U.S. ski and snowboard team and even the USA Olympic team.

“As people know now, there are too often times associated with repeat offenders. Mr. Hedges had access to children for over 20 years,” said Jordon.

The alleged incident took place on March 21. According to the child, he was asleep at the team’s cabin when Hedges started touching him.

“He set the situation up so even though he had a room and a bed to sleep in, he chose to sleep in a sleeping sack next to a 9-year-old boy,” Jordan said.

Court documents say the victim used an iPad to call his mom, who then called the Taos County Sheriff’s Office. The boy’s parents, who were staying in Taos, drove to get their son.

“He was the youngest skier last year, as well as the youngest skier this year on the team,” said Jordon.

U.S. Safe Sport, the organization responsible for investigating sex abuse cases involving U.S. Olympic athletes, is aware of the allegations and Hedges has been let go from his coaching duties.

“When you are 9 years old or 14 years old, you are excited to go on the road and do a sleep-over trip. It seems like it would be a fun, an exciting thing to do for any child,” said Jordon.

Court records show Hedges did bond out of jail. He has another court hearing set for later this month.