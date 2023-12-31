Ski Santa evacuated due to propane leak

Visitors and employees had a bit of a scare Saturday morning after law enforcement evacuated Ski Santa Fe due to a gas leak.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple agencies were called out to a propane leak.

Deputies say the main ski basin building was evacuated. Plus, the road to get to the resort was shut down.

Deputies confirm there was a minor injury, but they say the person did not want to go to the hospital.

Officials reopened the area a few hours later.

The ski resort also extended its lift hours to allow guests extra time on the slopes.

Officials have not told KOB 4 what caused the leak.