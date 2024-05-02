Skin care with Dr. Singh: Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Dr. Singh stopped by to discuss Skin Cancer Awareness Month and what you can do to protect yourself.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and it’s an important time, especially in our state where we get a lot of sunshine.
Here are some statistics:
- 1 in 5 Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer during their lifetime
- Skin cancer is preventable and treatable if diagnosed early
How do you avoid skin cancer? Here are a few skin care tips:
- Avoid the sun during peak hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
- Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher
- Use sun-protective clothing
Dr. Deeptej Singh, of Sandia Dermatology, offers more insight in the video above.