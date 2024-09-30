Skunks appear to be more active in Albuquerque metro

A local dog groomer says they've seen a big uptick in dogs getting "skunked" that is unusual for this time of year.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — What is up with all of the skunks lately? Have you noticed, or sniffed them more often?

Chad Autry, the co-owner of Bath, Brush and Beyond in the North Valley, says usually it’s every once in a while that they treat dogs sprayed by skunks. However, in the last couple of weeks, they have treated around 10 dogs for it.

We checked in with New Mexico Game and Fish about the issue. Reps say striped skunks are the most popular in our area, especially coming out of mating season.

“Our mammologists do observe a greater number in the springtime than they do any other. This year isn’t any different from any year that we have seen prior,” said Dela Joyner, of New Mexico Game and Fish.

There are some steps you can take to keep those skunks out of your yard and away from your pets. For instance, you should make sure your yard is picked up and your garbage cans are secured.

“If you have pets, make sure you are feeding your pets indoors and keeping their food indoors, as well, because that becomes a food source for those animals,” Joyner said.

Autry also has some at-home remedies for that sink if you can’t get your furry friend to a groomer.

“Baking soda, peroxide, Dawn dish soap. Mix it all together and you put it on the dog and you rinse it off,” he said. “You have to be patient. You want to pack that on there like a paste and just hold it there.”

According to Game and Fish, if you have a nuisance problem with skunks, you shouldn’t try to move them yourself. Private animal control places can help you take care of the problem.