Small business award winner example of ‘thriving’ New Mexico companies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On National Small Business Week, one New Mexico business is receiving recognition for its success.

The Albuquerque-based Triskelion Group took the top overall honor this week from the New Mexico office of the Small Business Administration.

Watch the video above to see how CEO Chris Sweetin and the staff have provided needed security services, grown the company to more than 80 employees and formed plans for further expansion.

“It has been a very big passion,” Sweetin said. “Every day is a new challenge, and we figure out how to fix it.”

“He’s seen substantial growth in his company. He’s a great example of a success story,” said John Garcia, district director for the New Mexico office of the Small Business Administration.

Garcia said New Mexico small businesses are “thriving.” Ones that survived the COVID-19 pandemic grew stronger, and there’s been a surge of new ones in the last few years.

“Because of the pandemic, they became very resilient. They bounced back. They created some new thoughts and new ideas,” Garcia said.

If anyone is running a business, or wants to, they can reach out to the Small Business Administration office for information and connections to resources – including for loans and access to capital.