Smoke shop owner accused of shooting, killing alleged shoplifter appears in court

The man charged with shooting and killing a suspected shoplifter had his first day in court.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The man charged with shooting and killing a suspected shoplifter had his first day in court.

Mohtasem Mahir Thabata will remain in jail until his pretrial detention hearing. Another judge will then determine if he will be released.

Police say Thabata chased after Matthew Sedillo with a gun after Sedillo ran out of his store without paying for $75 worth of items.

Thabata reportedly grabbed onto the door of Sedillo’s car and was dragged before letting go. That’s when Thabata told officers he fired one shot at the car, hitting Sedillo.

Sedillo then crashed his car, which caught fire.

MORE: