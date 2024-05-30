Smoke visible from controlled burn in northern metro

There is smoke coming from this burn that can be seen in Rio Rancho and other parts of the Albuquerque metro.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — If you live in the northern part of the Albuquerque metro and are seeing smoke, it is coming from a controlled burn on the Sandia Pueblo.

Sandia Pueblo officials say it is a controlled agricultural residential burn east of the Rio Grande. They say a tribal member with a controlled burn permit is conducting it.

The pueblo is providing a water truck if needed. A spokesman says this is a common method of controlled private burns on the pueblo.

This coincides with Sandia Pueblo opening a new fire station and EMS facility. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Tribal Council said they recognized the need to develop the pueblo’s own capacity to provide its own fire and EMS. Before the facility opened Thursday, the pueblo relied on outside entities for those services.

The new station is around 11,000 square feet. Bernalillo County Fire Rescue will staff and run the facility for the next five years as a part of an MOU.