Smokey Bear art exhibit to celebrate 80th birthday

CAPITAN, N.M. — In honor of Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday, the Smokey Bear Historical Park is hosting a two-week exhibit of the original artist’s paintings.

Smokey Bear was a real bear burned in a 1950 wildfire in the Capitan Mountains. The U.S. Forest Service tasked Rudy Wendelin with making Smokey the mascot for wildfire prevention.

Wendelin’s work shaped the image that Smokey Bear is now known for. As Smokey became more of an icon, he was honored with the Medal of Honor from the Daughters of the American Revolution and other awards, including the Silver and Gold Smokey Bear Awards from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Wendelin passed away in 2000 at age 90 but his work lives on.

The park will exhibit his works from April 30 to May 10. The park is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Park admission is $2 for adults and $1 for kids ages 7-12. Children ages six and under get in free.