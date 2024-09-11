Solid waste rates going up in parts of Bernalillo County
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Starting Jan. 1, residents in unincorporated areas of Bernalillo County, outside of city limits, will see an increase in their trash recycling collection fees.
According to the county, the increase is happening because of contractual obligations with Waste Management, their service provider that enacted an annual increase in rates reportedly based on the Consumer Price Index.
The county has been absorbing these additional costs but the county commission voted 3-1 to pass those costs onto residents.
The increase will add up to under $1.22 for the average customer with one trash container and one recycle container. They also note these key changes:
- “Weekly residential roadside collection: $19.94 per month ($59.82 quarterly), for one container, including biweekly curbside recycling.
- Bulk-billing for multiple households: $18.58 per month ($55.74 quarterly), per household for properties where 10 or more are billed collectively, including biweekly curbside recycling.
- Low-income assistance: $10.45 per month ($31.35 quarterly), for qualifying residences, with the same collection and recycling services.
- Very low-income assistance: $5.18 per month ($15.54 quarterly), for qualifying residences.”