Somos Un Pueblo Unido denounce ICE raid at Lovington Dairy Farm

LOVINGTON, N.M. – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are ramping up their raids across the nation, including right here in New Mexico.

ICE agents made their way to Southeast New Mexico last week and arrested 11 migrants who were working at the Outlook Dairy Farm in Lovington, New Mexico.



“These are folks that are just trying to make a living in an essential job that is needed in the state of New Mexico. We have a lot of dairy producers in the state of New Mexico. A lot of immigrant workers with mix-status families work in that industry,” said Marcela Diaz, the executive director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido.

The immigrant-based workers’ rights organization said the raid is creating fear among communities and causing an economic impact.

“People are afraid, they are afraid to go to work, they are afraid to go out of the house. In this case, you have cows that aren’t being milked. You have a real disruption to families and to business in those communities,” she said.

The executive director says they are working to provide information to people detained and making sure they have enough immigration attorneys to help.



“We are just nervous that folks in our community are not being given the right information, are being whisked away, are being pressured to self deport or to not fight their cases without legal representation or at least a consultation that they deserve, and they should have access to,” said Diaz.

Diaz said it is also difficult to find out information on who has been detained and where they are being transferred to. They are also asking state lawmakers to demand transparency from ICE on these operations.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are documented or undocumented, we have rights. We know that a lot of U.S. Citizens are also being temporarily detained and being asked to show their legal status and if they don’t have it they are getting caught up in this as well,” said Diaz.