South Valley Pride Day happening this weekend

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — An event this weekend is celebrating the community pride that people have in an important part of the Albuquerque metro.

The 31st annual South Valley Pride Day is Sunday, April 28, at Westside Community Center. The day kicks off with a parade at 11 a.m at Blake and Isleta. It’ll head north on Isleta, follow Isleta east at Arenal and end at the community center.

KOB 4’s very own Kassi Foote and Tamara Lopez will be among the judges.

Then, a ribbon cutting for the community center park will take place. The park has been renovated to create a state-of-the-art outdoor event venue and an expanded grass area, as well as a refreshed parking lot with additional parking and an upgraded and accessible trail.

The event will also honor outstanding citizens and feature live music, cultural performances, food, family activities, vendor and community booths and a car show.

Offsite parking is available at Rio Grande High School from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. as well.

County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada stopped by our studio to talk more about the event. See the interview in the video above.