Southbound I-25 closed at Broadway due to fatal crash

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Southbound I-25 has been shut down at Broadway due to a fatal crash, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities expect the southbound lanes to be closed for at least another hour. All traffic is being diverted onto Broadway.

Northbound I-25 is also reduced to one lane near Rio Bravo due to a crash involving seven vehicles.

