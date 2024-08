ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at Avenida Cesar Chavez in Albuquerque due to what police describe as a rollover crash.

Police reported the incident just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. They say a truck rolled over and dumped a load of concrete.

You’re advised to take an alternate route and expect delays. Live traffic updates are available anytime at the KOB 4 Traffic page.