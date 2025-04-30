2 hikers rescued after fall at Bottomless Lakes State Park

The Roswell Fire Department had a busy morning rescuing two hikers at Bottomless Lakes State Park.

ROSWELL, N.M. – The Roswell Fire Department had a busy Wednesday morning rescuing two hikers at Bottomless Lakes State Park.

The Chaves County Sheriffs Office says around 7 a.m. a man and a woman fell from the top of a cliff down near the water.

The man was able to climb back up and call for help, but the woman had to be carried back up the cliff.

She was eventually airlifted from the scene and is being treated for her injuries.