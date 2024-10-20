Search and rescue efforts underway in Roswell after severe flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. — Search and rescue efforts are underway Sunday morning in Roswell following severe flooding. One person has died.

The New Mexico National Guard says, so far, 290 people have been rescued and 38 were taken to local hospitals.

Roads have been closed due to bridge damage in Chaves County, including 285 South between Roswell and Artesia, and State Road 2 from Dexter to Hagerman.

According to the City of Roswell, water levels have receded in many parts of the city. But they say the levels remains high in the downtown area, and along the Spring River channel.

Authorities say cars were reportedly stuck in floodwaters on many streets and even swept by the water into the river channel.

A shelter has been set up at the Eastern New Mexico State Fairgrounds at 2500 SE Main Street.

