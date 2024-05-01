Tips for driving during dust storms in SE New Mexico

Folks in southeastern New Mexico know dust storms create low visibility, and it can be dangerous when driving.

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. – If you live in southeastern New Mexico, you know the wind brings a lot of dirt.

Dust storms create low visibility and it can be dangerous when driving. KOB 4 found out what to do if you’re caught in the middle.

The National Weather Service says when there’s a dust storm or brownout conditions, the best thing to do is pull off the road, turn off your lights, keep your foot off the brake and stay inside the car. If you stay on the road, keep your lights on.

“You don’t want people to see your lights and use them as a target, thinking that the roadway is where you’re at. And obviously you’re not, you’re not traveling, you’re standing still. However, they often know that people in a dust storm are traveling through with their lights on and their flashers,” said Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas.

Yslas says it’s not uncommon to see people crash during these conditions.

“In this last dust storm, probably about three months ago or so, we had a large pile up on State Road 2. We had another large pile up in which a person unfortunately was killed on 285. So it’s imperative to use that situational awareness,” said Yslas.

Right now, the sheriff’s department tries to warn people ahead of time, but they hope to implement new features they think will help.

“We’d like to see signs, not just signage, but flashing signs so that they are visible, and they draw attention,” said Yslas. “If you can avoid the incident or if you can prepare for the incident, you have a higher probability of success and safety.”