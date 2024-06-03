Southwest Airlines flight returns to Sunport after blown tire

Officials say no one was injured. The flight was on its way to Phoenix.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An investigation is underway after a Phoenix-bound flight had to return to the Albuquerque Sunport due to a blown tire Sunday.

The flight took off around 3:31 p.m. Sunday. A spokesperson for the Sunport says they had to land shortly after that because of a blown tire.

The spokesperson added all 148 people onboard were uninjured. It’s unclear when crews on the plane found out about the blown tire.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to this incident.